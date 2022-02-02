Bus interchange opening delayed after final safety checks

Alexandra Parade has been revamped for the new interchange - Credit: Archant

'Issues' raised during a final safety check have delayed the opening of Weston's new multi million-pound bus interchange.

The facility, in Alexandra Parade, was due to start being used by buses last weekend.

However, the opening was delayed following a final safety check on Friday afternoon (January 28) by North Somerset Council (NSC) and First Bus.

The check revealed some outstanding issues with the bus interchange that need to be addressed before the area can be fully opened, including work on road markings and operational measures around the space.

Councillor Don Davies, leader of NSC, said: "It's very disappointing that we were not able to open the bus interchange as planned and I’m sorry that some key work was not completed in time or appropriately to enable this to happen.

"It's important that safety checks are undertaken before the space is opened and this process identified outstanding issues that we need to resolve.



"We have already taken action and are working with First Bus, as we have done throughout the construction and design process, to make sure this is an effective space for bus users.

"Extra road markings were laid down on Monday, and other issues identified can be fixed with improved signage and bollards.

"Once the issues have been rectified, we will also ensure that an additional independent safety audit is undertaken this week. Once that’s completed, we will be able to consider any further matters and announce a new opening date."

The interchange is part of an almost-£5 million project to transform the area, touted as a ‘major step forward in the regeneration of the town centre’ when funding was announced in 2017.

"This has been a complex and lengthy project and I would like to thank residents and businesses for bearing with us while we complete this landmark scheme," Cllr Davies added.

Meanwhile, bus services into and out of Weston town centre remain fully operational and passengers should continue to use their existing arrangements for journeys that have operated during the construction work at Alexandra Parade, the council said.

Users should refer to First Bus for any service changes likely to affect their travel.