New bus route to start in Weston: How you can travel for FREE

A new bus route will start in Weston next week - and travel for the first week is FREE.

Monday (April 25) sees the launch of a new number 50 route, serving Worle, Worlebury, Grove Park, Weston town centre, Uphill, Weston General Hospital and Bleadon.

It covers areas served by the 2, 4, 5 and 6 routes which are being withdrawn by First Bus on Sunday (April 24).

The new route is being launched after North Somerset Council (NSC) stepped in to save the local services.

Following the withdrawal of a number of commercially-operated bus services in the area, the council has awarded a new supported bus contract to Stagecoach West, and is offering passengers free travel on the service for the first week of operation.

The new number 50 service will run hourly from 7am to 7.45pm, Monday to Saturday, in both directions between West Wick and Hutton.

Cllr Don Davies, NSC's leader and executive member for public transport, said: "Providing this service will enable members of our community to continue their journeys to access work, education, the hospital and other essential services.

"It will also provide a good connection to rail services from Weston town centre ensuring the continuation of sustainable travel options for many people.

"The new service will run initially for 18 months, with an option to extend depending on how popular it is. So, if bus travel is important to you - you need to use it or lose it.

"We’re offering free travel for the first week to encourage residents to give the new number 50 route a go and get back on the bus."

Rachel Geliamassi, managing director at Stagecoach West, said: "We are very pleased to be able to step in and keep the local community connected.

"It's great that customers can trial our service for free during the first week and we hope to welcome many customers on board."

The timetable and route map for the new service 50 is available at www.travelwest.info.