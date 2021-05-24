Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
- Credit: Clevedon Fire Station
A driver crashed into a field off the M5 motorway between Weston and Clevedon yesterday (Sunday) just after 8am.
The driver crashed on the southbound carriageway and then fled the scene.
Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary and fire crews from Clevedon and Avonmouth attended the incident.
Paramedics treated the female passenger at the scene while the police helicopter and officers on foot searched for the driver.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at just after 8am on May 23 following a single-vehicle collision between junction 20 and junction 21 of the M5, in which a car left the carriageway.
“The driver then left the scene, but following a search of the surrounding area he was detained by officers and taken to hospital for treatment.
“A woman, who was a passenger in the car, has also been taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”
