Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM August 22, 2021   
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from August 23. - Credit: Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from August 23.    

Weston    

In Wansbrough Road, Virgin Media roadworks will last until August 26 at 11.59pm, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.  
 
Clevedon   

In Thackeray Road, Wales and West Utilities roadworks will be in force until October 19 at 11.59pm, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place. 

Portishead    

In Sheepway, National Grid Company roadworks will be in force until September 30, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place. 

Brockley 

Brockley Lane will see a road closure in force from August 23 at 8am until August 25 at 4.30pm for Western Power Distribution roadworks to take place. 

Sandford 

Greenhill Road will be prone to delays due to multi-way signals traffic control next week. Delays are expected to last until September 3 at 11.59pm, while Wales and West Utilities roadworks take place. 

