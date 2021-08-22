Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Published: 12:00 PM August 22, 2021

Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from August 23. - Credit: Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from August 23.

Weston

In Wansbrough Road, Virgin Media roadworks will last until August 26 at 11.59pm, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.



Clevedon

In Thackeray Road, Wales and West Utilities roadworks will be in force until October 19 at 11.59pm, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.

Portishead

You may also want to watch:

In Sheepway, National Grid Company roadworks will be in force until September 30, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.

Brockley

Brockley Lane will see a road closure in force from August 23 at 8am until August 25 at 4.30pm for Western Power Distribution roadworks to take place.

Sandford

Greenhill Road will be prone to delays due to multi-way signals traffic control next week. Delays are expected to last until September 3 at 11.59pm, while Wales and West Utilities roadworks take place.