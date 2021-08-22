Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from August 23.
Weston
In Wansbrough Road, Virgin Media roadworks will last until August 26 at 11.59pm, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.
Clevedon
In Thackeray Road, Wales and West Utilities roadworks will be in force until October 19 at 11.59pm, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.
Portishead
In Sheepway, National Grid Company roadworks will be in force until September 30, which may cause delays as multi-way signals traffic control is in place.
Brockley
Brockley Lane will see a road closure in force from August 23 at 8am until August 25 at 4.30pm for Western Power Distribution roadworks to take place.
Sandford
Greenhill Road will be prone to delays due to multi-way signals traffic control next week. Delays are expected to last until September 3 at 11.59pm, while Wales and West Utilities roadworks take place.