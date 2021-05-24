Car lands on roof in Weston park

Published: 4:45 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM May 24, 2021

The driver crashed through the fencing and landed in the park. - Credit: The Friends of Prince Consort Gardens

A car ended up on its roof in a Weston beauty spot after the driver crashed through some fencing at the side of the road.

Police were called out to Prince Consort Gardens yesterday (Sunday) at 6.30am after a man called to report that his car had left Birnbeck Road and ended up in the seafront park.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "He told officers the single-vehicle incident had happened at about 5.15am and that he and his passenger had been collected by a family member and taken to hospital for a check-up.

"They later discharged themselves from hospital."

The car was recovered from the gardens at 4.45pm yesterday.

The Friends of Prince Consort Gardens confirmed seven fence panels will need to be replaced as a result of the crash. Rocks have also been dislodged and a hawthorn tree destroyed.

Anyone interested in helping the group to maintain the gardens, and repair the damage, can join in with the work on Saturday mornings at 10am.