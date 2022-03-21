News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Where is the cheapest petrol and diesel in Weston?

Paul Jones

Published: 4:02 PM March 21, 2022
North Somerset Council members will make the final decision on planning permission on Wednesday.

Petrol prices have risen in recent months - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Petrol prices in Somerset are hitting astronomically-high levels amid a rise in oil prices and the war in Ukraine. 

With Rishi Sunak under pressure to announce measures to ease the crisis during his Spring Statement on Wednesday, we looked at the cheapest fuel - petrol and diesel - available in the Weston area at the moment, according to price check website, petrolprices.com.

Here are the top five cheapest petrol stations in Weston on March 21, 2021:

Petrol
1. Esso Weston super Mare (Meadgate Service Station): 159.9p
2. Tesco Weston: 161.9p
3. Gulf Weston (Locking Road Services): 161.9p
4. Morrisons Weston: 162.7p
5. Asda Weston: 164.7p

Diesel
1. Murco Weston (Bridge Garage): 166.9p
2. Gulf Weston (Locking Road Services): 172.9p
3. Morrisons Weston: 173.7p
4. Tesco Weston: 173.9p
5. Esso Weston super Mare (Meadgate Service Station): 173.9p

