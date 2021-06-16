News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:08 AM June 16, 2021   
Air ambulance in Weston

A motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were injured in a crash in Weston. - Credit: Vicky Angear

Two people were injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Tuesday). 

The Great Western Air Ambulance landed on the seafront just before 5pm after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Walliscote Road. 

The motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were hurt in the crash, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. 

Air ambulance Weston

The air ambulance landed on Weston seafront. - Credit: Vicky Angear

A spokesperson for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity said: "Our critical care team was called to a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist just before 5pm on June 15.

"They attended with two critical care doctors and a specialist paramedic on board, assisting the patient at the scene.  

“The patient was then taken to hospital by land ambulance. This was one of nine call-outs for the air ambulance team yesterday." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pub reopens after lockdown transformation
  2. 2 Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston
  3. 3 Weston AFC unveil more Optima Stadium development plans
  1. 4 Weston couple awarded British Empire Medal for supporting others in pandemic
  2. 5 Weston people wanted for film to promote town
  3. 6 Royal Mail reviewing town sorting office closure
  4. 7 Majority of Covid cases in North Somerset caused by Delta variant
  5. 8 Voice your views on roads, footpaths and cycling routes in North Somerset
  6. 9 Green candidate announced for village ward in by-election
  7. 10 Bristol Balloon Fiesta cancelled at Ashton Court in place of city flypasts
Great Western Air Ambulance
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips remain a firm pub favourite in Somerset.

Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Northam Park Holiday Camp on Church Road in Brean

Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Daniel Mumby

person
Partial solar eclipse

When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Milton Road Cemetery, Weston-s-Mare

Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus