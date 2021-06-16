Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston
- Credit: Vicky Angear
Two people were injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Tuesday).
The Great Western Air Ambulance landed on the seafront just before 5pm after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Walliscote Road.
The motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were hurt in the crash, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A spokesperson for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity said: "Our critical care team was called to a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist just before 5pm on June 15.
"They attended with two critical care doctors and a specialist paramedic on board, assisting the patient at the scene.
“The patient was then taken to hospital by land ambulance. This was one of nine call-outs for the air ambulance team yesterday."
