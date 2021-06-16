Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston

Published: 11:08 AM June 16, 2021

A motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were injured in a crash in Weston. - Credit: Vicky Angear

Two people were injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Tuesday).

The Great Western Air Ambulance landed on the seafront just before 5pm after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Walliscote Road.

The motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were hurt in the crash, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The air ambulance landed on Weston seafront. - Credit: Vicky Angear

A spokesperson for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity said: "Our critical care team was called to a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist just before 5pm on June 15.

"They attended with two critical care doctors and a specialist paramedic on board, assisting the patient at the scene.

“The patient was then taken to hospital by land ambulance. This was one of nine call-outs for the air ambulance team yesterday."