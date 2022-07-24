Driver killed in crash on A38 in Somerset

The crash happened on the A38 at Turnpike Road, Biddisham - Credit: Google

A driver was killed after a crash in Somerset yesterday (July 23).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, on the A38 at Biddisham, at just after 11.30pm.

The crash, which involved a lorry and a car, happened at Turnpike Road.

"The driver of the car sadly died at the scene," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"We’re prioritising efforts to identify and locate his next of kin."

Anyone who saw the collision, or has information or footage which could help in the investigation, should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222176001.