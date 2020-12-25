Bus drivers donate thank you hampers for NHS staff
- Credit: First Bus
Drivers at Weston's First Bus depot made a special detour in the run-up to Christmas - arriving at Weston General Hospital.
To pay tribute for the continued hard work staff have completed at the hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic, thank you hampers were passed out by the bus operator.
Operations Manager for Weston, Jade Watson, revealed that First Bus Weston knows, first-hand, how much effort staff at Weston General Hospital have put in throughout 2020 to keep the town safe.
She said: “All the staff at the depot wanted to do something to recognise how hard our hospital staff have been working over the past 10 months to keep us safe.
"We know many of them as they are regular customers on our buses so we know how committed they are.”
Similar hampers were passed out by First Bus depots across the South West.
Most Read
- 1 Move-in dates for Weston development brought forward due to demand
- 2 Vacant town centre site sold for affordable housing
- 3 North Somerset moves into tier 3 on Boxing Day
- 4 Weston pub sold after more than two years on market
- 5 Lockdown Community Champions awards recognise remarkable people of Weston
- 6 REVEALED: Health leaders announce preferred site for new multi-million pound health centre
- 7 Shopping centre gallery creates a window on Weston’s past and future
- 8 Weston musicians to host festive concert for children's hospital
- 9 New action plan for hospital after investigation into coronavirus outbreak
- 10 Parents 'blown away' as charity buys personalised gifts for entire school