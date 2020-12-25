Bus drivers donate thank you hampers for NHS staff

Published: 8:00 AM December 25, 2020

First Bus Weston staff have handed out Thank You hampers to Weston General Hospital. - Credit: First Bus

Drivers at Weston's First Bus depot made a special detour in the run-up to Christmas - arriving at Weston General Hospital.

To pay tribute for the continued hard work staff have completed at the hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic, thank you hampers were passed out by the bus operator.

First Bus staff said they had seen firsthand the dedication Weston General staff had put into fighting the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: First Bus

Operations Manager for Weston, Jade Watson, revealed that First Bus Weston knows, first-hand, how much effort staff at Weston General Hospital have put in throughout 2020 to keep the town safe.

She said: “All the staff at the depot wanted to do something to recognise how hard our hospital staff have been working over the past 10 months to keep us safe.

"We know many of them as they are regular customers on our buses so we know how committed they are.”

Similar hampers were passed out by First Bus depots across the South West.





Left to right: Brian Cracknell, Jackie Ash (driver) , Jade Watson (operations manager), Claire Bayliss, and Anthony Dunstone (driver) - Credit: First Bus



