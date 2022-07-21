Bus travel in North Somerset will be FREE for one day only next week
- Credit: FirstGroup
First Bus has announced travel on some of its major routes in North Somerset, and to Bristol, will be free of charge for one day only next week.
On Tuesday (July 26), people can use any service - excluding the number 1, 20 and A3 - for free from 4.30am until the last bus of the day. No voucher or code is required.
The services people can use, in both directions, are as follows.
- 3 - Worle to Searle Crescent
- 7 - Worle to Haywood Village
- 51 - Weston to Wrington
- 126 - Weston to Wells
- X1 - Weston to Bristol
- X2 - Yatton to Bristol
- X4 - Portishead to Bristol
- X5 - Weston to Bristol
- X6 - Clevedon to Bristol
- X7 - Clevedon to Bristol
- X9 - Nailsea to Bristol
The 'free travel day' comes after First Bus announced a rise in fares of up to 33 per cent last week, amidst a cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation.
Bus services operated by North Somerset Council will also be free on Tuesday. These include the number 50, 53, 54, 55, 57 and 59.
Managing director First West of England, Doug Claringbold, said: "With the cost-of-living crisis hitting everyone’s pockets we believe this free travel day will deliver some much-needed light relief to passengers and families who can put the money they save on transport towards their day out.
"Many people may not have even been to North Somerset since the pandemic, so we hope as many passengers as possible take the chance to get out and explore this beautiful part of the south west."