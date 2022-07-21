News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Police warning ahead of fuel protests on M5 through Somerset

Paul Jones

Published: 11:47 AM July 21, 2022
Police officers stop a convoy of vehicles driving slowly on the M4 in Wales in fuel price demo

Protests have been happening on motorways in recent weeks - Credit: PA

Protests on the M5 through Somerset could bring delays tomorrow, police have warned.

A demonstration over the price of fuel is taking place on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38, with protestors imposing slow-moving roadblocks.

Avon and Somerset Police has warned motorists to plan ahead.

"The first will see vehicles travel northbound on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange from about 8.45am, then head east along the M4 and to junction 1 of the M32," said a spokesperson. 

"There the convoy is expected to exit, stop for a period of time, before conducting the same route in the opposite direction, arriving back in Bridgwater in the early afternoon.

"A second protest group is due to set off at 8.45am from the same location and carry out a slow-moving protest to the Bristol Road Shell garage. They are expected to block the forecourt during the morning."

Superintendent Tony Blatchford said: "Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

"Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

"We advise motorists consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed."

