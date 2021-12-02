News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Appeal after biker hospitalised in crash

Paul Jones

Published: 9:51 AM December 2, 2021
Gordano Services roundabout A369

The crash happened at the roundabout junction of the A369 and the M5 near Gordano Services - Credit: Google Street View

Police are appealing for information on a crash which saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Wednesday, November 24, at the roundabout off junction 19 of the M5, at the junction with the A369 near Gordano Services.  

It involved a red car and a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but was not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries," said a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 357 of November 24.

