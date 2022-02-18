News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Lorry overturns on the M5 through Somerset

Paul Jones

Published: 8:05 AM February 18, 2022
M5 north junction 21 GSV

The incident happened between junctions 20 and 21 of the M5 - Credit: Google Street View

A lorry overturned on the M5 in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 20 (Clevedon) and 21 (Weston super Mare).

Two lanes of the stretch were closed while work was carried out to recover the vehicle, according to Highways England.

It came as the south west prepares for the onslaught of Storm Eunice this morning.

Travellers are advised to only do so if absolutely necessary, after a red weather warning was issued for the region by the Met Office.

