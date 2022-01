The M5 is closed northbound between junctions 22 and 21 - Credit: Google Street View

The M5 is closed after a crash.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway this morning, between junctions 22 (Burnham) and 21 (Weston).

Traffic is queueing as investigations into the incident continue.

"Congestion to J23 (Bridgwater North), and on A38 Northbound through Huntspill and Highbridge as traffic diverts," a Highways spokesperson said.