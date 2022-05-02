News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man killed in M5 crash between Burnham and Weston

Paul Jones

Published: 6:30 AM May 2, 2022
Traffic on M5 northbound between Burnham and Weston is at a standstill.

The M5 was closed while crash investigations took place - Credit: Highways England

A person was killed in a crash that closed the M5 near Weston for several hours on Friday (April 29).

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 22 (Burnham on Sea) and 21 (Weston) at around 1.15pm.

Police said the crash involved two HGV vehicles.

"Sadly, the male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson. 

"His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening."

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police should contact them on 101, quoting log 445 of April 29.

