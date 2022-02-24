Air ambulance called to M5 crash between Weston and Burnham

The crash happened on the M5 between Weston and Burnham - Credit: Google Street View

The M5 between Weston and Burnham was blocked after a crash this morning.

The incident, at around 10.30am, involved multiple vehicles, according to National Highways.

It happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 21 (Weston) and 22 (Burnham).

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

"Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for vehicle recovery and scene management," the agency added.

People are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys, with delays around 30 minutes on the approach to the scene.