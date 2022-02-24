News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Air ambulance called to M5 crash between Weston and Burnham

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:35 AM February 24, 2022
M5 junction 21 to 22 south GSV

The crash happened on the M5 between Weston and Burnham - Credit: Google Street View

The M5 between Weston and Burnham was blocked after a crash this morning.

The incident, at around 10.30am, involved multiple vehicles, according to National Highways.

It happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 21 (Weston) and 22 (Burnham).

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

"Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for vehicle recovery and scene management," the agency added.

People are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys, with delays around 30 minutes on the approach to the scene.

Weston-super-Mare News
Burnham News

Don't Miss

This scene was taken earlier today, looking south to Weston Bay. 

Storm Eunice

IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Castle Batch Primary School will be closed this afternoon.

North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list

Paul Jones

person
Storm Eunice is expected to bring strong winds on Friday.

North Somerset Council

How to prepare for Storm Eunice

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has updated its weather warning to red.

Somerset Weather

Met Office updates weather warning to red for strong winds across...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon