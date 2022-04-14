News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

M5 delays this morning after traffic held

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:22 AM April 14, 2022
Traffic was held between junctions 21 and 22 of the M5

Traffic was held between junctions 21 and 22 of the M5 - Credit: Google

Traffic was delayed after the M5 through North Somerset was held in both directions this morning.

Highways officers were on the motorway between junctions 22 (Burnham) and 21 (Weston) from around 7am until just after 8am.

Traffic has now been release din both directions, though there are still delays due to the build up of traffic.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "The traffic has now been released in both directions.

"It is being released slowly northbound due to people being out of their vehicles."

They later added: "Traffic is now released in both directions. There are residual delays of 60 minutes above normal travel times on approach, these delays are now expected to clear."

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

The incident unfolded on the A371 Locking Moor Road in Weston

Man punched in the face after row at Weston traffic lights

Paul Jones

person
Grand Pier fireworks display. Picture: Ned Chapman

Grand Pier Fireworks at Sea event tonight CANCELLED due to...

Paul Jones

person
Greenfingers leaving Weston Bay with Steep Holm Island behind him.

Visit Steep Holm, island custodians have urged

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Weston sex assault probe CCTV

Police issue CCTV image as part of Weston sex assault probe

Paul Jones

person