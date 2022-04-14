M5 delays this morning after traffic held

Traffic was held between junctions 21 and 22 of the M5 - Credit: Google

Traffic was delayed after the M5 through North Somerset was held in both directions this morning.

Highways officers were on the motorway between junctions 22 (Burnham) and 21 (Weston) from around 7am until just after 8am.

Traffic has now been release din both directions, though there are still delays due to the build up of traffic.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "The traffic has now been released in both directions.

"It is being released slowly northbound due to people being out of their vehicles."

They later added: "Traffic is now released in both directions. There are residual delays of 60 minutes above normal travel times on approach, these delays are now expected to clear."