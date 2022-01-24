Fatal crash on the M5 leads to delays for drivers

The crash happened on the northbound M5 between Clevedon and Portishead - Credit: Google Street View

Drivers are facing long delays after a fatal crash on the M5 through Somerset.

The incident, between junctions 20 (Clevedon) and 19 (Portishead) on the northbound carriageway, happened at around 1pm today (January 24).

Highways England said: "Long delays and queueing traffic due to earlier police incident on M5 northbound.

"All lanes have been re-opened."

Previously, police said the route was closed and urged drivers to use an alternative route.

"If you witnessed the incident phone 101 quoting log 384," a police spokesperson said.

The incident comes just days after a man died after falling from a bridge on a nearby stretch of the M5.