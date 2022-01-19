News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man killed after falling from bridge on M5

Paul Jones

Published: 12:52 PM January 19, 2022
The man fell between junctions 21 and 22 of the M5 - Credit: Google Street View

A man has sadly died following an incident on the M5 overnight.

Police were called at 10.35pm on Tuesday night (January 18) to reports of a man falling from a bridge over the motorway near Banwell and being struck by a number of vehicles.

Police and paramedics attended, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage but his death is not believed to be suspicious," said a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police.

"Although the formal identification process has yet to be completed, the man’s next of kin has been notified. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The M5 was shut northbound between junctions 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and 21 (Weston super Mare) while emergency services were at the scene and collision investigation work was carried out.

Both the M5 and A371 have been reopened.

"We’re grateful for the public’s patience while we dealt with this incident," the spokesperson added.

"We’d ask any drivers who may have seen what happened, or were driving along the M5 or A371 last night and may have dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, to call 101 and give reference number 5222014303."

