Breaking
M5 closed in both directions between Burnham and Weston
Published: 2:31 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 2:44 PM April 29, 2022
- Credit: Highways England
The M5 in both directions between Junction 22 (Burnham) and Junction 21 (Weston) is closed.
Traffic heading northbound is currently at a standstill due to a 'serious collision'.
There are reports of a serious incident involving two HGVs.
Delays are beginning on the approach to the closure.
There is also congestion on the A38 as motorists hope to avoid the standstill.
An incident has also caused queues at Weston northbound into Clevedon.
Conditions are expected to ease around 4.45pm to 5pm.
Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the route.
More to follow