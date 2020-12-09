Man dies and woman in serious condition following collision in Weston

Published: 4:17 PM December 9, 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Wednesday).

The collision between a car and a motorcycle happened shortly before 10am in Broadway, which connects to the A370 near Weston General Hospital.

The male driver of the car has sadly died as a result of his injuries and the female motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital.

heir families have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.

The road remains closed for further enquiries to be carried out at the scene.

People who saw the collision or have any relevant dashcam footage are asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220276428.