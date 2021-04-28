People encouraged to get walking in May

Published: 12:00 PM April 28, 2021

People are being encouraged to mark National Walking Month in May by exploring North Somerset on foot. - Credit: Pixabay

People across North Somerset are being encouraged to explore the local area on foot to celebrate national walking month in May.

North Somerset Council is marking the month by highlighting the large number of walking opportunities in the area.

Walking has been one of the high points of the pandemic - with an increasing number of people taking up the exercise to enjoy nature and boost their health and wellbeing.

The authority is keen to encourage people to continue walking post-lockdown.

Several cafés across North Somerset are supporting the national initiative by providing local walking routes. An extensive list of walking routes will also be available on the Go4Life website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/walking

There will be a Walk A Mile A Day challenge throughout May to encourage people who are currently inactive to try to complete a mile a day.

Cllr Mike Bell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for health, said: “Walking is a fantastic way to improve your physical and mental health.

“I know during lockdown more people started walking regularly as part of their daily exercise. I really hope national walking month will inspire people to start or continue with walking as lockdown eases.

“There’ll be a list of local routes available, the vast majority of which will be accessible for people who have limited mobility and people who use wheelchairs. For each route we’ll include a guide to say how accessible it is.

“In particular, we want to encourage people who aren’t currently active to try the Mile a Day in May challenge. We also hope that national walking month will inspire people who are interested in walking with other people in their local communities.

“Now that we can meet up with up to six other people outside, walking is a great way to reconnect with friends and family, as it’s an activity for all the family to get involved with.

“As well as the health benefits, walking can also be a great way to explore your local area, finding out what’s on your doorstep – whether that be nature and the environment or local shops and businesses.”

The council’s physical activity team would also like to hear from anyone who is interested in starting or joining a walking group.

To find out more, or to contact the team, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/walking