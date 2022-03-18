News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Road closure on M5 at Junction 21 causes severe delays at Weston

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:31 PM March 18, 2022
A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. 

A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. - Credit: Google Street View

The M5 is currently closed in both directions at Junction 21 in Weston due to a police incident. 

Severe delays on the approach has caused seven miles of congestion southbound and around five miles northbound. 

As motorists aim to avoid the traffic, there are also delays on the A370 approaching Congresbury. 

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We closed the road earlier today due to concerns for the welfare of a pedestrian. 

"There are no reported injuries.

"We are awaiting confirmation the road will be reopened shortly."


