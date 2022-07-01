Police warn drivers ahead of M5 fuel protests

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption on the M5 next week amid protests over the price of fuel.

Travel disruption is expected on Monday (July 4) amid plans for nationwide protests over the rising costs of petrol and diesel.

As a result, Avon and Somerset Police are advising motorists to plan ahead, with several key routes likely to be affected, including the M4 Severn Bridge between England and Wales in both directions, ahead of the morning rush-hour.

A slow-moving roadblock is also planned on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange from about 8.30am, which is likely to head east towards Bristol via the M4 and M32.

From there, there is a possibility the same protest could be carried out along the same route towards Somerset.

Police said they also expect the protests to have a knock-on effect on other roads, as drivers seek alternative routes.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: "Working alongside Gwent Police, we are engaging with the various organisers of these protests.

"People have a right to peaceful protest and liaison teams from both Gwent and Avon and Somerset have been working to understand campaigners’ plans so public safety is maintained and to reduce disruption to others.

"Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways and main roads during the busiest times of the day.

"We advise motorists consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed."