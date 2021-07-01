Proposals for Weston roads to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Published: 11:38 AM July 1, 2021

New cycle lanes, wider pavements and 20mph speed limits are being proposed for roads around Weston town centre and Milton to make the area safer for pedestrians.

North Somerset Council has put forward a number of changes to Baker Street and Milton Road to give people more space while using the streets, and to make the area safer for primary school children.

The proposals include a wider pavement outside Christ Church Primary School to give more space to children and parents.

Baker Street, Glebe Road and Wooler Road could become one-way streets to reduce traffic and allow more space for parking.

New mandatory cycle lanes could be added to Milton Road, to join up the cycle paths in Milton with Weston town centre and seafront.

A council spokesman said: “The proposed changes to Baker Street and Milton Road are intended to give more space to people using the streets, especially outside the primary school and will link the existing Summerlands cycle route to Weston town centre and seafront.

“There are opportunities to provide more seating, plants and trees and narrower junctions at side roads will make crossing safer for all.

The scheme is part of the Department for Transport's Active Travel Fund, which aims to help people travel more sustainably and assist with economic recovery following Covid-19.

For more details on the scheme, click here. To find out more about the council's Active Travel plans, click here.