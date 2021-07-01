News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Proposals for Weston roads to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:38 AM July 1, 2021   
Baker Street changes

A CGI image of the proposal for Baker Street. - Credit: North Somerset Council

New cycle lanes, wider pavements and 20mph speed limits are being proposed for roads around Weston town centre and Milton to make the area safer for pedestrians. 

North Somerset Council has put forward a number of changes to Baker Street and Milton Road to give people more space while using the streets, and to make the area safer for primary school children. 

The proposals include a wider pavement outside Christ Church Primary School to give more space to children and parents. 

Baker Street, Glebe Road and Wooler Road could become one-way streets to reduce traffic and allow more space for parking. 

New mandatory cycle lanes could be added to Milton Road, to join up the cycle paths in Milton with Weston town centre and seafront. 

A council spokesman said: “The proposed changes to Baker Street and Milton Road are intended to give more space to people using the streets, especially outside the primary school and will link the existing Summerlands cycle route to Weston town centre and seafront.  

“There are opportunities to provide more seating, plants and trees and narrower junctions at side roads will make crossing safer for all. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area
  2. 2 MPs weigh in on constituency boundary changes set for 2023
  3. 3 'Remarkable' recovery for Weston shops after Covid
  1. 4 Man charged after firearms incident in Weston town centre
  2. 5 Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub
  3. 6 Mum of boy, 11, who died in his sleep thanks community for support
  4. 7 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish 
  5. 8 Love Island 2021: Jake stuns viewers with toe-sucking recording
  6. 9 Weston-super-Mare Pride 2021 online launches this weekend  
  7. 10 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics

The scheme is part of the Department for Transport's Active Travel Fund, which aims to help people travel more sustainably and assist with economic recovery following Covid-19.

For more details on the scheme, click here. To find out more about the council's Active Travel plans, click here

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Views of the Cabot Court Hotel, Sea Front, WsM.

Coronavirus

50 staff isolating after Covid outbreak at Weston pub

Carrington Walker

person
Junction 21 of the M5 motorway at Weston.

Highways England

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Card Factory

Retail

New card and gift shop to open in Weston retail park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Love Island starts 9pm on June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.TKASA and Archant.

TV

Meet the reality and talent show TV stars from Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus