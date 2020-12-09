News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Serious collision between car and motorcyclist closes Weston road

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:15 PM December 9, 2020   
Broadway in Weston-super-Mare

Broadway in Weston-super-Mare. - Credit: Google Street View

A serious collision between a car and motorcyclist has closed a road in Weston-super-Mare today (Wednesday).  

Police have confirmed the incident took place in Broadway, which connects to the A370 near Weston General Hospital, and the incident was reported to the force at around 10am. 

Both police and ambulance are at the scene and the road closure is likely to be in place for ‘several hours’. 

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.  

A police spokesman said: “There has been a serious collision between a car and a motorcyclist in Broadway, Weston, this morning which was reported to us at about 10am. 

“Both police and ambulance are in attendance.

"A road closure is likely to be in place for several hours while an investigation takes place and we are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.” 

