Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Published: 8:00 AM June 12, 2021

The owners of Somerset’s holiday parks and resorts have urged holidaymakers to use their common sense and act respectfully over the summer.

With restrictions remaining in place on international travel, more and more people are choosing to holiday in the UK this summer, with Somerset and the wider West Country proving again to be a popular destination.

Large numbers of holiday venues have now reopened, with some sites having to turn people away as large numbers head for the coast to make the most of the sun and hot temperatures.

And with the last round of national restrictions still expected to be eased on June 21, business owners have urged caution for those travelling to the region, asking them to continue obeying government guidance and show respect.

Numerous holiday camps in and around Burnham-on-Sea have published exhaustive guidelines for visitors online.

At the Lakeside Holiday Park on Westfield Road, “exceptionally high” levels of cleaning are in place, with caravans being thoroughly cleaned before each new arrival and limits on the number of people allowed to fish at any one time.

Entrance to the Lakeside Holiday Park on Westfield Road in Burnham-on-Sea. - Credit: Google

A spokesman said: “We ask that people appropriate precautions when visiting, including using the sanitising gel provided by the entrance door of reception.

“We ask our guests to leave the windows open on a latch or top windows for ventilation as they depart their holiday caravan.”

To take account of the anticipated rise in holidaymakers, Sedgemoor District Council has installed additional public toilets in Berrow and Burnham.

The toilets have been installed at Burnham's Pavilion on the Esplanade and at the café near the Berrow Beach entrance, with further sites being explored in Brean.

At Northam Farm on Church Road in Brean, facilities like the bars and takeaways are being restricted to guests only, with those staying on-site having to present a ‘bar café pass’ before they can order.

A spokesman added: “We ask that you do not invite friends who are not staying on Northam Farm to join you. Please respect the social distancing measures we have put in place.

“As things improve and hopefully the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, these procedures will be reviewed.

“We ask that you show respect and patience to all our staff, especially those who may be undertaking different roles at this time.

“Thank you for your co-operation. Let’s all stay safe and get through this.”



