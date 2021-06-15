Voice your views on roads, footpaths and cycling routes in North Somerset

Published: 9:57 AM June 15, 2021

People in North Somerset are being asked for their view's on highways and transport services. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

People in North Somerset are being asked for their views on the council's highways and transport services in the area.

Residents will be asked how they feel about issues from the conditions of roads and footpaths, to the quality of cycling routes and facilities.

Their answers will then be compared with the views of other members of the public from across England and Scotland in this year’s National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

North Somerset Council is one of 111 local authorities to sign up to the standardised survey that will ask participants up and down the country exactly the same questions.

The survey is the largest collaboration between local authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the authority's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “Our roads perform well on the annual highways and transport survey and we have made real progress providing an efficient network in recent years.

“We want to keep improving so that our network caters to all needs, offering everyone the chance to share our roads however they choose to travel - whether by car, or increasingly on foot, by bike or using public transport.

“The environment is also vital to us and we’ve set an ambitious aim of making North Somerset carbon neutral by 2030. Transport accounts for a significant percentage of local carbon impact, so it’s crucial our roads, footways and cycleways are the best they can be so residents have the option to safely switch to more sustainable modes of travel.

“Findings from the survey are vital in helping us to understand how our transport network performs in a national context, so we can identify what we’re doing well and where we can improve, working toward another year of high network performance.”

The questionnaire will be sent by Ipsos Mori to a minimum random sample of 3,300 North Somerset residents, with local and national results to be published in late October.

As the survey is based on a sample, residents who receive a copy are urged to take part to ensure the findings are representative of the full range of local views.