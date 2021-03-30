Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend

Published: 2:00 PM March 30, 2021

The improvement works include alterations to the road layout at Alexandra Parade. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Work on the town centre improvement scheme will continue over the Easter holiday with diversions in place for motorists.

To access the seafront from the M5, traffic will be directed down Winterstoke Road, along Broadway, up Bridgwater Road to Windwhistle Road/Uphill Road to Beach Road.

Traffic leaving Weston from the seafront, heading towards the M5, will be diverted south along Beach Road, following the same diversion as above in reverse.

There will be a separate diversion for HGVs due to a 7.5t weight restriction on Winterstoke Road Bridge.

Traffic management plans will be in place from April 1-6.

Improvement works to the town centre include better cycling and pedestrian links; relocating town centre bus stops to Regent Street; alterations to the road layout of Alexandra Parade and Walliscote Road to reduce traffic; and more trees.

The project is being funded by a £6.8million grant from the Department for Transport, Local Growth Fund and Historic England for highways, public realm and transport improvements.