Temporary traffic lights to be installed in A370 for tree removal works

Published: 3:00 PM February 4, 2021

- Credit: Google Street View

Work to remove infected ash trees will see temporary traffic lights installed in a busy North Somerset A road next week.

The removal of trees infected with Ash Dieback, a fungal disease which is often fatal, alongside the A370 in Hewish will begin on Monday.

North Somerset Council says the rapid decline in the trees’ health means that urgent action is needed to remove them for safety reasons.

The council's executive member for environment and climate emergency, Bridget Petty, said: “Ash trees across the country are now infected by Ash Dieback. Unfortunately, there is no way of stopping the disease and it's feared it may affect up to 90 per cent of ash trees in Britain.

"We will be carrying out a survey of all our ash trees in North Somerset in the summer when it's easier to identify Ash Dieback with the trees in full leaf.

“We will then produce an Ash Dieback action plan in the autumn setting out how we plan to deal with the issue in North Somerset, including replanting in areas where we have had to remove infected trees.

"In the meantime, these trees alongside the busy A370 have been identified by our tree officers as unsafe and a danger to road users and therefore require urgent removal."

During February, work will take place on both sides of the road at three different locations on the stretch of the A370 through Hewish.

The work will take place from Monday until February 12. There will then be further work on February 18 and the final phase will take place from February 22-25.

On each occasion, temporary traffic lights will be in operation each day from 9am to 3pm.

Cllr Petty added: "Every effort will be made to minimise any disruption. The traffic lights are necessary to ensure the safety of road users and our contractors, Glendale, which will be carrying out the work."

More information about Ash Dieback can be found on the council's website at https://www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/libraries-leisure-open-spaces/parks-countryside/trees/ash-dieback