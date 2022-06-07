Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week

Planned gas infrastructure works is set to cause disruption on Searle Crescent and Warne Road in Weston. - Credit: Google Street View/Archant

Lane closures, temporary traffic lights and a one-way system will cause disruption on a busy Weston route during gas works.

North Somerset Council has warned of a potential month-long disruption due to planned gas infrastructure works.

Searle Crescent and Warne Road will see a one way system, lane closures and temporary traffic lights installed to manage access around the area for works to be completed on a new power generation site.

The first stage of extensive works will begin on Monday (June 13) and will continue for one month until (July 13).

The council says further measures will be required later this year, but these 'will not take place until after the summer holidays' in order to minimise disruption.

These dates are yet to be confirmed.

North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for highways said, Cllr Steve Hogg, said: "This is a busy area of Weston and these works are likely to be disruptive to people working and visiting the wide range of businesses located in this vicinity.

"We have been working with Green Frog Utilities to do what we can to minimise hold ups but would urge people to be patient while the scheme is completed."