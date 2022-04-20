News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Cab journey giant Uber launches new service in Weston

Paul Jones

Published: 7:35 AM April 20, 2022
An Uber car

Uber has launched Local Cab in Weston - Credit: PA

Travel giant Uber has launched a new service in Weston.

This week, the lift firm announced the launch of Local Cab in the town, which gives passengers the option to book trips with a local operator via the Uber app.

Anyone opening the Uber app in Weston can now select the Local Cab option, alongside regular Uber-operated options UberX and UberXL.

Local Cab trips will be passed to town operator Apple Central Taxis to fulfil, and all subsequent support will be provided by them.

The arrival of Uber’s new Local Cab product in Weston follows launches in more than 40 towns and cities across the UK, including Birmingham and Nottingham.

Wayne Michaels, director at Apple Central Taxis: "Demand for taxi services has grown considerably in recent months, so it's great to be able to give passengers another easy way to get from A to B in Weston. 

"We're also hoping that the extra trips Local Cab generates will encourage more new drivers to join our fleet."

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, added: "We're excited to add Weston-Super-Mare to our growing list of locations across the UK where riders can access Local Cab. 

"This will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit. 

"We're looking forward to launching Local Cab in more UK towns and cities soon."

Paul Jones

Carrington Walker

Paul Jones

John Penrose

