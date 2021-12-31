Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route

The bus caught fire in The Runway, Weston - Credit: Google Street View

Passengers faced delays this morning after the engine of the bus they were travelling on CAUGHT FIRE.

Firefighters from Weston were called to The Runway in the town at around 7.35am this morning (December 31) to reports of smoke issuing from a bus.

"On arrival, crews found a single decker bus with its engine on fire," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"Using one hose reel, a C02 extinguisher and thermal imaging camera, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

"The bus driver had evacuated all passengers prior to crews' arrival."

The cause of the fire was deemed to have been accidental, the spokesperson added.