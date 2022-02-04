Weston's new bus hub will open this weekend after safety delays

The new-look bus interchange in Weston will open this weekend - Credit: Archant

Weston's new town-centre bus hub will open this weekend.

The interchange, part of a multi million-pound redevelopment scheme in the town centre, was due to open last weekend - but the move was delayed due to some concerns with a last-minute safety check.

Now, following the completion of some additional work and independent safety checks, North Somerset Council (NSC) has confirmed the hub will open on Sunday (February 6).

The council said it has worked with bus operator First Bus this week to agree some additional measures which will enable the hub to operate safely for all users.

A number of practical low-cost measures have now been put in place, including additional road markings and signage, the council said.

Independent safety checks were carried out on Thursday (February 3) and all parties are now satisfied that the hub can open on Sunday, the council added.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of the council and executive member for public transport, said: "Public safety is paramount, so it's important that we have allowed a few extra days this week to put in place additional practical measures to enable all users to move around the area safely.

"Thank you to everyone involved. I'm really pleased that this swift response means the new hub can open this weekend."

The new bus hub is part of a wider programme of town centre improvements the council said is aimed at improving 'economic activity' and to reduce the volume of traffic in the town centre, while making pedestrian access and bus travel simpler.

Other improvements include: