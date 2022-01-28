Weston town centre car park closed for 'essential maintenance'

The Carlton Street Car Park in Weston is closed - Credit: Google Street View

A busy car park in Weston town centre has been closed.

North Somerset Council said the Carlton Street Car Park had been shut for 'essential maintenance work'.

"We are awaiting an engineer's report and will publish more information as soon as it is available," a spokesperson said.

"There is plenty of parking capacity in the town including on street pay and display, which is free of charge after 6pm."

The multi-storey car park has a capacity of more than 350 vehicles.