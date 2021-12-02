News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston town centre improvement works to be 'finished in weeks'

person

Paul Jones

Published: 2:49 PM December 2, 2021
The council's highways team will be in Portishead on Thursday morning.

Improvement works in the centre of Weston are 'nearing completion'.

North Somerset Council (NSC) says work on the final enhancements will be finished 'within weeks'.

All resurfacing for Alexandra Parade, Regent Street (East) and Walliscote Road will be completed by Christmas 2021, with resurfacing of Regent Street (West), landscaping and street furniture finished by January.  

The improvements include:

  • Enhancing cycling and pedestrian links across the town centre
  • Centralising bus stops in one place on Regent Street as a bus hub, to make the use of public transport easier
  • Changes to the road layout of Alexandra Parade and Walliscoste Road to reduce traffic volume
  • Simpler access for pedestrians to the town centre
  • Reducing the impact of lorries in the daytime, with loading access to a new pedestrian zone on Regent Street with loading times outside of peak times

Cllr Mike Solomon, executive member for neighbourhoods and community services at NSC, said: “Following the consultation undertaken before the pandemic, the town centre improvement works have been for, and with, the local community.

"An attractive space has been created for residents, visitors and employers of Weston and I’m looking forward to seeing the final transformation.”

