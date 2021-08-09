News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

'Major improvements' begin on Weston road

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:39 AM August 9, 2021   
The road will reopen on Friday.

The road will reopen on Friday. - Credit: Google

A £46,000 scheme to improve Monks Hill in Weston starts today (Monday).

The road will be resurfaced from the junction of Kewstoke Road to where it joins Woodspring Avenue in Worlebury.

Work will be completed between 8am and 5pm but a full road closure will be in place for the duration of the scheme to ensure safety while working on the steep hill.

The road will be fully closed from 8am on Monday to 5pm on Friday.

Monks Steps will also be closed, so pedestrian access on Monks Hill and Monks Steps will not be maintained.

Traffic marshals will be on site during the scheme.

A diversion route will be in place and for more information visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks  

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
  2. 2 Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset
  3. 3 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
  1. 4 In The Dock
  2. 5 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
  3. 6 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
  4. 7 Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier
  5. 8 Fundraise for clubs, groups and schools through Weston Lions’ charity walk 
  6. 9 Hospice desperate for volunteers to support charity shops
  7. 10 10 must-see places for TV and film buffs
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Event organiser fined for noise complaints

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
A J Lock

Funeral directors set up new Weston branch

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
corner view of cream-rendered detached house with windows on front and side and trees in front, in Hill Road, Weston

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Four-bedroom 1930s detached house in Milton

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Cyril King presenting Borough Shield to Terry Gilbert, with Mayoress Sue King, Rose Gilbert, M

Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus