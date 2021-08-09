'Major improvements' begin on Weston road
Published: 11:39 AM August 9, 2021
- Credit: Google
A £46,000 scheme to improve Monks Hill in Weston starts today (Monday).
The road will be resurfaced from the junction of Kewstoke Road to where it joins Woodspring Avenue in Worlebury.
Work will be completed between 8am and 5pm but a full road closure will be in place for the duration of the scheme to ensure safety while working on the steep hill.
The road will be fully closed from 8am on Monday to 5pm on Friday.
Monks Steps will also be closed, so pedestrian access on Monks Hill and Monks Steps will not be maintained.
Traffic marshals will be on site during the scheme.
A diversion route will be in place and for more information visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks
