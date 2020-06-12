Fancy dress runners raise thousands of pounds for charity

Trail Weston Athletic Club (TWAC) has raised £3,838 for charity in the past month by dressing up for their runs around town.

Firefighter Lee Francis, and TWAC member, organised the idea for club members to dress up in fancy dress and raise money for Weston Health General Charitable Fund.

The charity provides amenities for both patients and staff and donates building and equipment assets primarily at Weston General Hospital, situated in Weston in Somerset and the connected community healthcare services.

More than 30 members of the club have taken part in the fun, which involves the runners going for their daily exercise allocation in different themed fancy dress each day, including various superheroes, a Christmas tree and Jesus.

To donate money, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/twac-fancy-dress-challenge-nhs