Person hit by a train near Weston
PUBLISHED: 09:26 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 17 December 2019
Archant
All train lines are blocked between Taunton and Weston-Super-Mare this morning (Tuesday) after a person was hit by a train.
Great Western Railway has reported train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 11am.
CrossCountry is conveying passengers between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads in both directions until further notice.
Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.