Train lines blocked between Weston-super-Mare and Worle due to signalling fault

Weston Railway Station. Archant

Train lines between Weston and Worle are blocked this evening (Tuesday) due to a signalling fault.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has announced trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

People are being advised to use the station’s nearest bus services as no trains are running between Weston and Weston Milton.

The problem is not due to be resolved until 7pm.

A GWR spokesman said: “Due to a points failure we are unable to run trains between Weston and Worle in either direction.

“Customers are advised to travel through Worle where bus ticket acceptance has been arranged for onward travel to Weston Milton and Weston.

“Customers at Weston and Weston Milton are advised to use buses to Worle where onward rail connections are available.

“Additional road transport has been requested between Weston and Worle in both directions.”