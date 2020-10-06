Train to be named after care home manager for noble work in pandemic

Christopher Dando and his team of carers at Court House Retirement Home. Picture: BBC Radio Somerset BBC Radio Somerset

A care home manager and Royal Mail worker will have trains named after them to commemorate their kindness during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Evette Chapman and her colleagues at the Post Office in fancy dress. Picture: BBC Radio Somerset Evette Chapman and her colleagues at the Post Office in fancy dress. Picture: BBC Radio Somerset

Christopher Dando and Evette Chapman were nominated by listeners to become BBC Radio Somerset’s Make a Difference Superstars.

They will each have a high-speed Great Western Railway (GWR) train named after them to commemorate their dedication to going the extra mile in their jobs.

Christopher and his team of carers at Court House Retirement Home, in Cheddar, spent 12 weeks in a bubble to protect residents from contracting Covid-19.

The team worked more than 12-hour shifts, without a day off, and were separated from their families.

Christopher did not see his wife and children for three months.

He worked tirelessly in the kitchen, cleaned, helped with personal care, worked night shifts and organised events for the staff and residents to keep spirits high.

Evette Chapman, who works at the Royal Mail, got together with 11 colleagues and dressed up in fancy dress to put a smile on people’s faces. In four weeks she and her team raised £5,000 for Love Musgrove Covid-19 Response Fund to support nurses and patients at the hospital!

Radio presenter Claire Carter told Chris and Emma they had won live on air across BBC Radio Somerset on September 17.

Christopher’s wife Alison, who nominated him, said: “You are an inspiration to your team, to the local community who completely got on board and supported you and I am incredibly proud.”

Emma’s fiancé Richard, who suggested she should win, said Emma makes him ‘proud for what she does and she’s always doing something to go the extra mile’.

Head of the BBC in the West and South West, Stephanie Marshall, said: “The stories of local heroism have helped put a smile on faces in the country and I’m incredibly proud BBC Radio Somerset played a part in that.”

Nine BBC local radio stations in the GWR area are taking part in initiative and 18 trains will commemorate local lockdown heroes.

GWR interim managing director, Matthew Golton, said: “Listening to BBC Radio Somerset we were overwhelmed by the stories of these winners. I hope our train-naming ceremonies will serve as a fitting tribute to them.”