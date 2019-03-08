Transend Skatepark takes over Tropicana
PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 April 2019
Skateboarders and scooter fans can show off their skills at Transend in Weston’s Tropicana.
The skatepark is running at the venue, in Marine Parade, until tomorrow (Friday).
Children can book in for an hour-long session and test out their skills on the half pipe, runs and ramps.
Transend is open from 9am-9pm with sessions for under-sevens, eight to 11-year-olds, families and children aged 12 and over.
Sessions are priced £4-5 and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Free art and craft sessions will also be running alongside the skatepark, with a graffiti wall to paint on, friendship bracelets and colouring activites.
There will also be afternoon craft sessions, priced £5, starting at 2pm.
Today (Thursday), children will be able to make mosaic mirrors from shells and broken pottery.
Tomorrow youngsters will be able to design and paint a pot and plant spring flowers inside.