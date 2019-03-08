Transend skatepark to return to Tropicana

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A pop-up skatepark is returning to Weston-super-Mare's Tropicana later this month to give youngsters the chance to show off their skills on the ramps, halfpipes and runs.

Transend is opening in the seafront attraction, in Marine Parade, from October 28 to November 1.

Youngsters can practise their skills on their scooters, skateboards and BMXs during a number of sessions across the five days.

It will be the skatepark team's sixth visit to the Tropicana and the event also coincides with the group's official membership of Skateboard England.

To mark the occasion, the team is also hosting a two-day skateboard coaching course from November 2-3 at the youth centre, in Coleridge Road, to enable the team to gain official teaching status.

Andy Skyrme, from the Transend Skatepark team, said: "Our team of volunteers is amazing.

"They are the unsung heroes of all that Transend does.

"The craft team does such an amazing job offering free craft for all of those family members who join us who don't skate.

"The skate team tirelessly coach and teach anyone who uses the park and needs training or encouragement.

"The admin team are there to welcome everyone and ensure that all have a great time."

Transend was set up in November 2017 and has grown in popularity, with the team attending a number of events.

Organisers have hosted six events at the Tropicana, attended Uphill and Worlebury school fetes, supported the Cheddar pump track fundraising event and refurbished the Campus skatepark and BMX track.

Transend is organised by church-going skaters from across the town, with the hopes of eventually opening an indoor skate warehouse in Weston.

The team wants to create a thriving skate community in the town by holding numerous pop-up events to ignite a passion for the sport.

The event at the Tropicana is broken up into dedicated slots for different age groups and each session costs £4-5 to take part in.

Craft sessions run alongside the sessions to keep children who are not keen to skate entertained.

To book a spot on one of the sessions, log on to www.transendskatepark.co.uk