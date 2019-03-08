Advanced search

Transend skatepark to return to Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 October 2019

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A pop-up skatepark is returning to Weston-super-Mare's Tropicana later this month to give youngsters the chance to show off their skills on the ramps, halfpipes and runs.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend is opening in the seafront attraction, in Marine Parade, from October 28 to November 1.

Youngsters can practise their skills on their scooters, skateboards and BMXs during a number of sessions across the five days.

It will be the skatepark team's sixth visit to the Tropicana and the event also coincides with the group's official membership of Skateboard England.

To mark the occasion, the team is also hosting a two-day skateboard coaching course from November 2-3 at the youth centre, in Coleridge Road, to enable the team to gain official teaching status.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Andy Skyrme, from the Transend Skatepark team, said: "Our team of volunteers is amazing.

"They are the unsung heroes of all that Transend does.

"The craft team does such an amazing job offering free craft for all of those family members who join us who don't skate.

"The skate team tirelessly coach and teach anyone who uses the park and needs training or encouragement.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"The admin team are there to welcome everyone and ensure that all have a great time."

Transend was set up in November 2017 and has grown in popularity, with the team attending a number of events.

Organisers have hosted six events at the Tropicana, attended Uphill and Worlebury school fetes, supported the Cheddar pump track fundraising event and refurbished the Campus skatepark and BMX track.

Transend is organised by church-going skaters from across the town, with the hopes of eventually opening an indoor skate warehouse in Weston.

The team wants to create a thriving skate community in the town by holding numerous pop-up events to ignite a passion for the sport.

The event at the Tropicana is broken up into dedicated slots for different age groups and each session costs £4-5 to take part in.

Craft sessions run alongside the sessions to keep children who are not keen to skate entertained.

To book a spot on one of the sessions, log on to www.transendskatepark.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Most Read

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race welcomes hundreds of racers and spectators

Racers gathered to take part in the event

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Transend skatepark to return to Tropicana

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Splitz Gym Club celebrate at Honiton Invitational

Splitz Gym Club members face the camera

Teacher helps save woman’s life who fell in water at town’s slipway

TKASA history teacher Nigel Smith.Picture: TKASA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists