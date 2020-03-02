Gallery

Transend enjoys successful week at new venue

Transend Skatepark enjoyed its first half-term at YMCA. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

A pop-up skatepark enjoyed a successful week in a new location.

Transend is run by a group of passionate skaters from churches in Weston.

In half-term weeks, the group arrange sessions for youngsters and held its first workshop at the YMCA, in Coleridge Road, last week.

Youngsters were able to practise their skills on their scooters, skateboards and BMXs during several sessions across the five days, with volunteers teaching them tricks.

The group's six previous sessions were held at the Tropicana, and the team is based at Weston's Holy Trinity Church.

Organiser Andy Skyrme said: "Transend came out of my engagement with drug dealers using skateparks as places to sell their drugs.

"I spoke to schools and police about it, but they said their hands were tied, so I asked what we could do about it. The feedback we received from parents has been overwhelming. Many have thanked us for giving them a space to take their children and know they are safe."

Transend was set up in November 2017 and has grown in popularity, with the team attending several events.

Organisers have also attended Uphill and Worlebury school fetes, supported the Cheddar pump-track fundraising event and refurbished The Campus skatepark and BMX track last year.

The Rev Steve Kempton of Holy Trinity said: "Everyone is a volunteer, and some trainers have travelled all the way up from Bude to offer their time. We are a church group which wants to have a positive effect in the community."

The group's goal is to establish a warehouse for skaters and extreme sports people and a centre of excellence to develop the town's next generation of sports stars.

Andy added: "The Tropicana was fabulous to us, but this change of venue brought us back to our roots of engaging with local communities, and it has been a wonderful week. It was a huge leap of faith coming to the YMCA, and we weren't sure if anyone would follow us, but it has worked.

"The challenge is where we go next. Easter is not far away, and we don't know where we'll be next. It would be amazing to have an Olympiad from Weston in 2024."