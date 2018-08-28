This is when the pop-up skatepark will return to Weston’s Tropicana

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Ramps, rails and halfpipes will be filling Weston’s Tropicana, as a pop-up skatepark returns for half-term.

Transend Skatepark will take over the seafront attraction, in Marine Parade from February 18-23, giving youngsters the chance to show off their best tricks on scooters, skateboards and BMXs.

This will be the fourth occasion Transend occupies the Tropicana in the past 12 months, with the previous stints proving a huge success with skateboarding enthusiasts.

The event is organised by church-going skaters from across the town, with the hopes of eventually opening an indoor skate warehouse and Transend hopes to nurture Weston’s youngsters’ passions for skateboarding by hosting a series of pop-up events.

The week is broken up into dedicated slots for different age groups. Each session costs £4-5 to take part in.

To book a spot on one of the sessions, log on to www.transendskatepark.co.uk