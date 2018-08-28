Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This is when the pop-up skatepark will return to Weston’s Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 February 2019

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Ramps, rails and halfpipes will be filling Weston’s Tropicana, as a pop-up skatepark returns for half-term.

Transend Skatepark will take over the seafront attraction, in Marine Parade from February 18-23, giving youngsters the chance to show off their best tricks on scooters, skateboards and BMXs.

This will be the fourth occasion Transend occupies the Tropicana in the past 12 months, with the previous stints proving a huge success with skateboarding enthusiasts.

The event is organised by church-going skaters from across the town, with the hopes of eventually opening an indoor skate warehouse and Transend hopes to nurture Weston’s youngsters’ passions for skateboarding by hosting a series of pop-up events.

The week is broken up into dedicated slots for different age groups. Each session costs £4-5 to take part in.

To book a spot on one of the sessions, log on to www.transendskatepark.co.uk

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A370 in Weston closed after accident

There has been a crash on the A370 this evening (Thursday). Picture: Google Maps/Peter Elston

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston man in court for attempted murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

A370 in Weston closed after accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston win at home at last with captain Cane confident Seagulls will beat the drop

Weston vs Slough Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This is when the pop-up skatepark will return to Weston’s Tropicana

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar pick up point

Adam Wright scored Cheddar's goal at Bishops Lydeard (pic Paul Knight Photography)

Weston match with St Albans postponed

Picture: Terry Life

Netball: Weston conquer Royals to net emphatic win

Weston Netball Club's first team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists