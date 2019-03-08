Advanced search

Travellers pitch up on school field

PUBLISHED: 07:32 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 06 June 2019

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Travellers have parked up on a Worle school's playing field overnight, forcing staff to make alternative arrangements for parents dropping their children off.

Herons' Moor Academy, in Highlands Lane, reported that caravans arrived without permission yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

In a Facebook post made last night, a school's spokesman said: "We are working with the Campus and North Somerset Council and other agencies and will review the situation in the morning.

"Additional security patrols have been arranged overnight to risk the risk of further unauthorised entry to the school property.

"Access to school in the morning will be by the car park gates and Bransby Way entrances.

"The gate from the playing field footpath will remain locked."

The unauthorised pitching up of travellers has been a recurring theme for North Somerset Council in recent weeks.

Court orders have been taken to remove camps from the Maltlands Play Area and at Hutton Moor since the start of May.

