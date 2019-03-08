Travellers pitch-up at children's play area in Weston
PUBLISHED: 17:59 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 23 May 2019
Karen Richards
Five caravans and vehicles have been spotted at Maltlands Play Area in Weston Milton.
North Somerset Council have confirmed it is the same group which left Clarance Park earlier this week.
They then moved to the former airfield site at Haywood Village before they were seen settled in the park yesterday (Wednesday).
The authority's officers inspected the site today (Thursday) and have handed the travellers a notice to leave the area by 6pm.
If they do not vacate the park, the council will seek to obtain a court order next week.
An authority spokesman said: "The council's home officers got back earlier today after carrying out welfare checks at the park.
"They can confirm there are travellers at Maltlands Play Area.
"The authority will apply for a court order at North Somerset Courthouse if they have not left the site after the Bank Holiday weekend."