Travelodge reopens in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

Travelodge has reopened in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

Weston Travelodge has reopened following its temporary closure as a result of Covid-19.

The company is following strict cleaning regimes and has put in place social-distancing measures following the Beaufighter Road hotel’s reopening.

Cleaning throughout the hotel, high touch-points, linen and towels being thermally disinfected, as well as staff-training for team members on cleaning, hygiene and social-distancing are some of the measures which will be carried out at Travelodge.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our Travelodge hotels.

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called Travelodge Protect +, which is designed to keep our customers and teams safe at Travelodge hotels across the country.”

