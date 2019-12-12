Sustainable travel celebrated at awards ceremony
PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 December 2019
Archant
A number of companies won awards for their sustainable travel effort.
The Travelwest Business Travel Awards was held on November 28 at Weston's Grand Pier and hosted by North Somerset Council.
The event recognised initiatives across a range of categories which have enabled and encouraged a reduction in car travel.
Lucy Shomali, director of development and environment at the council, said: "Congratulations to all nominees and those winning awards.
"The evening was a fantastic celebration of sustainable travel and highlighted the commitment of many businesses across the West of England to making change.
"With almost 50 per cent of North Somerset's carbon emission coming from transport, the switch to more sustainable modes of travel is essential and we're proud to have organisations in North Somerset taking a lead."
The full list of this year's winners is as follows:
Best Motivational Campaign
Winner: Eat Festival
Highly Commended: WSP
Sustainable Travel Champion
Winner: DAC Beechcroft, Computer Share
Highly Commended: Rolls Royce, Weston College
Most Improved Workplace
Large: Bristol Airport
Small and Medium: Emmaus
Long Term Commitment to Sustainable Travel
Winner: Rolls Royce
Highly Commended: NB NHS Trust
Most Innovative Travel Measure
Winner: Severn Ride & Stride
Highly Commended: NB NHS Trust and Bath E-Bikes
Travelwest Challenge Winner
Micro: Key Transport Consultants Paul Basham Associates
Small: GCP Chartered Architects
Medium: Triodos
Large: DAC Beachcroft
Organisation of the Year
Rolls Royce.