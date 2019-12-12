Advanced search

Sustainable travel celebrated at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 December 2019

Award winners at the Travelwest Business Travel Awards. Picture: North Somerset Council

Award winners at the Travelwest Business Travel Awards. Picture: North Somerset Council

A number of companies won awards for their sustainable travel effort.

The Travelwest Business Travel Awards was held on November 28 at Weston's Grand Pier and hosted by North Somerset Council.

The event recognised initiatives across a range of categories which have enabled and encouraged a reduction in car travel.

Lucy Shomali, director of development and environment at the council, said: "Congratulations to all nominees and those winning awards.

"The evening was a fantastic celebration of sustainable travel and highlighted the commitment of many businesses across the West of England to making change.

"With almost 50 per cent of North Somerset's carbon emission coming from transport, the switch to more sustainable modes of travel is essential and we're proud to have organisations in North Somerset taking a lead."

The full list of this year's winners is as follows:

Best Motivational Campaign

Winner: Eat Festival

Highly Commended: WSP

Sustainable Travel Champion

Winner: DAC Beechcroft, Computer Share

Highly Commended: Rolls Royce, Weston College

Most Improved Workplace

Large: Bristol Airport

Small and Medium: Emmaus

Long Term Commitment to Sustainable Travel

Winner: Rolls Royce

Highly Commended: NB NHS Trust

Most Innovative Travel Measure

Winner: Severn Ride & Stride

Highly Commended: NB NHS Trust and Bath E-Bikes

Travelwest Challenge Winner

Micro: Key Transport Consultants Paul Basham Associates

Small: GCP Chartered Architects

Medium: Triodos

Large: DAC Beachcroft

Organisation of the Year

Rolls Royce.

