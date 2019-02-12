Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost Archant

Homeowners had a lucky escape after a tree flattened during Storm Freya narrowly missed their properties this evening (Sunday).

A car was ‘crushed’ in Locking Parklands by the tree falling, according to a firefighter at the incident.

Farnborough Road has been cordoned off with emergency services at the scene.

No-one was injured, the Mercury understands.

The tree lines strewn across the road, with debris yards away from people’s front doors.

Winds of up to 80mph are forecast overnight with Storm Freya predicted to batter the South West.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning amid concerns over ‘dangerous’ conditions.

The warning, which came into effect this afternoon, is due to expire at 6am tomorrow (Monday) morning.

Coastal areas are expected to witness the worst of the conditions.

